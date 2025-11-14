The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
When Communism and Radical Islam Unite
A Biblical Warning for America
24 hrs ago
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Who Was in the Land First? The Truth About Palestinians, Israel, and the Temple Mount
The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is often framed as a struggle over who was there first — who truly has the rightful claim to the land.
Nov 8
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
When Those Who Despise America Lead Her: A Nation Forgetting God
There was a time when America stood as a beacon of hope — a nation built not on the shifting sands of ideology but on the solid foundation of biblical…
Nov 5
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Child-Like Doll Parts Sold Online Under Mannequin Labels Spark Outrage
A disturbing trend has emerged on global e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein, where child-like doll heads and torsos are being marketed as…
Nov 2
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
October 2025
Cash for Shots: The Troubling Vaccine Incentives at a Major California Medicaid Provider
A startling investigation has uncovered that one of the largest Medi-Cal providers in the United States, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) in Southern…
Oct 28
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Mystery Deepens as Thousands of Underwater UFOs Detected Off U.S. Coasts, Sparking Security Fears
Photo credit : NYpost
Oct 27
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
2 Million Students Join ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day,’ Celebrating Public Faith Across America.
A wave of public faith swept across the United States this October, as nearly 2 million students participated in the annual “Bring Your Bible to School…
Oct 24
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Why Communism and Socialism Are Anti-Biblical and Dangerous
New Episode:
Oct 23
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
World News
Iran 🇮🇷 says a recent deal that paved the way for UN 🇺🇳 nuclear ☢️ inspectors to ‘VISIT’ is "NULL AND VOID” after the country was placed under…
Oct 20
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
US Bible Sales Surge
In recent years, an extraordinary surge has marked America’s Christian landscape, highlighted by a remarkable 41.6% increase in Bible sales, a 79.5…
Oct 19
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Unwilling to Bow: Smashing the Golden Calves of Our Culture
Listen ⬇️
Oct 19
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
The Veil is Lifting
The veil is lifting over the Middle East — and many are beginning to sense it: something is shifting.
Oct 17
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
