When Communism and Radical Islam Unite
A Biblical Warning for America
  
Who Was in the Land First? The Truth About Palestinians, Israel, and the Temple Mount
The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is often framed as a struggle over who was there first — who truly has the rightful claim to the land.
  
When Those Who Despise America Lead Her: A Nation Forgetting God
There was a time when America stood as a beacon of hope — a nation built not on the shifting sands of ideology but on the solid foundation of biblical…
  
Child-Like Doll Parts Sold Online Under Mannequin Labels Spark Outrage
A disturbing trend has emerged on global e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein, where child-like doll heads and torsos are being marketed as…
  
October 2025

Cash for Shots: The Troubling Vaccine Incentives at a Major California Medicaid Provider
A startling investigation has uncovered that one of the largest Medi-Cal providers in the United States, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) in Southern…
  
Mystery Deepens as Thousands of Underwater UFOs Detected Off U.S. Coasts, Sparking Security Fears
Photo credit : NYpost
  
2 Million Students Join ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day,’ Celebrating Public Faith Across America.
A wave of public faith swept across the United States this October, as nearly 2 million students participated in the annual “Bring Your Bible to School…
  
Why Communism and Socialism Are Anti-Biblical and Dangerous
New Episode:
  
World News
Iran 🇮🇷 says a recent deal that paved the way for UN 🇺🇳 nuclear ☢️ inspectors to ‘VISIT’ is "NULL AND VOID” after the country was placed under…
  
US Bible Sales Surge
In recent years, an extraordinary surge has marked America’s Christian landscape, highlighted by a remarkable 41.6% increase in Bible sales, a 79.5…
  
Unwilling to Bow: Smashing the Golden Calves of Our Culture
Listen ⬇️
  
The Veil is Lifting
The veil is lifting over the Middle East — and many are beginning to sense it: something is shifting.
  
