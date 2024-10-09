Our Books:

101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus

Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World

Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies

Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners

Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women

Episode

Are We Living in the End Times?

Unpacking Prophecy, the Rapture, and How to Prepare According to the Bible

The phrase “End Times” can spark curiosity, fear, or even skepticism, but for Christians, it is an essential part of biblical prophecy. Throughout Scripture, God has laid out events that signal the culmination of human history and the return of Jesus Christ. These prophecies are not meant to instill fear but to give hope and guidance. So, what does the Bible really say about the End Times? Let’s explore key aspects, including the difference between the Rapture and the Second Coming, the role of Israel, and how we should prepare for these prophetic events.

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