Our Books:
101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus
Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World
Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies
Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners
Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women
Episode
Are We Living in the End Times?
Unpacking Prophecy, the Rapture, and How to Prepare According to the Bible
The phrase “End Times” can spark curiosity, fear, or even skepticism, but for Christians, it is an essential part of biblical prophecy. Throughout Scripture, God has laid out events that signal the culmination of human history and the return of Jesus Christ. These prophecies are not meant to instill fear but to give hope and guidance. So, what does the Bible really say about the End Times? Let’s explore key aspects, including the difference between the Rapture and the Second Coming, the role of Israel, and how we should prepare for these prophetic events.
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