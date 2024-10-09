The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
Defiantly Unashamed
Are We Living in the End Times?
0:00
-8:06

Are We Living in the End Times?

THE WATCHMAN REPORT's avatar
THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Oct 09, 2024

Our Books:

101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus 

Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World

Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies

Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners 

Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women

Episode

Are We Living in the End Times?

Unpacking Prophecy, the Rapture, and How to Prepare According to the Bible

The phrase “End Times” can spark curiosity, fear, or even skepticism, but for Christians, it is an essential part of biblical prophecy. Throughout Scripture, God has laid out events that signal the culmination of human history and the return of Jesus Christ. These prophecies are not meant to instill fear but to give hope and guidance. So, what does the Bible really say about the End Times? Let’s explore key aspects, including the difference between the Rapture and the Second Coming, the role of Israel, and how we should prepare for these prophetic events.

Our Linktree:



Our Social Media: Connect and Follow: https://linktr.ee/battlearmor

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Battle Armor Media a Shelby Green LLc Company · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture