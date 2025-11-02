my caption

A disturbing trend has emerged on global e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein, where child-like doll heads and torsos are being marketed as mannequins or hairstyling models. Advocates against child exploitation warn that these items may be designed to evade Australia’s strict laws banning child sex dolls.

Investigations revealed that some products are described as “adult toys” despite visibly child-like appearances. Campaigners believe labeling them as “model heads” or “wig mannequins” provides a loophole for sellers to bypass detection and import restrictions.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) reported a sharp rise in attempted imports, seizing 47 child-like sex dolls in the past year alone. Officials called the development “deeply disturbing,” emphasizing that even partial or disembodied doll parts designed with sexualized intent are illegal under Australian law.

Child protection advocates are urging global retailers and online marketplaces to strengthen their screening processes, arguing that vague product descriptions allow explicit material to masquerade as legitimate goods. They stress that online platforms must act swiftly to block sellers exploiting these loopholes before further harm is normalized.

