Some portray Him as nothing more than a wise philosopher. Others reduce Him to a political activist, a social reformer, or the mascot of a particular ideology. Today, one of the most popular distortions is the idea that Jesus came primarily to establish heaven on earth through social and economic equality. According to this view, Christianity is less about salvation from sin and more about fixing society. The cross becomes secondary to political activism, and the kingdom of God becomes little more than a better government.

The Bible simply does not present that Jesus.

That does not mean Christians should ignore the poor or neglect justice. Scripture commands believers to care for widows, orphans, strangers, and those in need. Compassion is not optional for followers of Christ. But compassion is the fruit of the gospel; it is not the gospel itself.

Jesus did not leave heaven to redistribute wealth.

He came to reconcile sinful people to a holy God.

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The Greatest Problem Is Sin

Modern culture says humanity’s greatest problems are inequality, oppression, poverty, and injustice.

Jesus identified a deeper problem.

“The Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10).

He did not say He came primarily to restructure governments or economic systems.

He came because mankind is separated from God by sin.

Every war.

Every murder.

Every injustice.

Every act of greed.

Every broken family.

Every abuse of power.

Every form of corruption ultimately flows from the sinful heart.

Until the heart changes, no political system can create heaven on earth.

Only the gospel transforms the heart.

Only Christ makes sinners into saints.

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