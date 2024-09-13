The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
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Glorifying Men as the Best Woman | A Call to Arms By Battle Armor
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Glorifying Men as the Best Woman | A Call to Arms By Battle Armor

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Sep 13, 2024

Our Books:

Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World

Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies

Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners 

Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women

Glorifying Men as the Best Women

The cultural landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, particularly in how society views gender identity. One of the most contentious issues is the increasing recognition of biological men who identify as women competing in women's sports and being celebrated as the best among women in various arenas. While this is often hailed as progress and inclusivity, a biblical worldview offers a different perspective that calls for honoring God's design and understanding the distinct roles and identities He has established for men and women.

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