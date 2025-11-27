A recent poll commissioned by the Christian advocacy group Vote Common Good and conducted by Change Research has sent shockwaves through political and faith communities. According to the survey, a striking 75 percent of self-identified Christian voters say they have little or no trust in the Democratic Party.¹

That same poll reveals deeper concerns:

**58% of Christians believe the Democratic Party is actively hostile toward Christianity.**¹

**54% believe Democratic voters themselves are hostile to Christianity.**²

**62% say they would “never consider voting for a Democrat.”**²

These are not marginal results. Among more than 1,700 Christians polled — including Catholics, Evangelicals, and other Protestant groups — the findings point to a profound and widening values gap between the Democratic Party and Christians of all stripes.¹

Why Christians Are Walking Away

1. A Deepening Perception of Hostility

More than half of the Christians in the poll see the Democratic Party as antagonistic to their faith.¹ This isn’t just about policy disagreements — it’s about identity. Many Christian voters feel the Democratic Party no longer respects or values Christianity in its foundational beliefs.

When a large slice of the faithful believes their religious convictions are actively opposed by one of the major political parties, trust erodes — and for many, that loss of trust becomes a permanent barrier to political affiliation.

2. Religion’s Waning Influence — and Growing Alienation

About 50% of Christians in the poll say that religion is losing influence in American life, and among that group, 62% refuse to consider voting Democrat.¹ This suggests many Christians don’t just feel politically alienated — they feel spiritually marginalized.

For believers who see their faith as deeply tied to their identity, this perceived cultural exile is a major reason why they no longer trust or support a party they feel is drifting away from the values of their faith.

3. A Credibility Crisis for the Democratic Party

Some Christian leaders argue that Democrats have taken faith communities for granted. Doug Pagitt, a progressive pastor and the founder of Vote Common Good, told Time magazine, *“You can’t be the majority party if you ignore the majority faith in this country.”*³

Pagitt’s warning suggests a deeper strategic misstep: by failing to meaningfully engage with Christians — beyond talking points — Democrats are alienating a significant and once reliably engaged voting bloc.

Christians’ View of the Republican Party in Contrast

The poll also revealed that many Christian voters view the Republican Party more favorably:

**70% of respondents said Republicans are friendly to Christianity.**¹

**72% said the same of Republican voters.**²

This favorable view helps explain why many Christians are either abandoning or distancing themselves from the Democratic Party — not just out of opposition, but because they perceive a more trusting home within the GOP.

Why the Sense of Alienation Can Feel Real

There are a few reasons why many Christians today feel unwelcome in the Democratic Party:

Policy clashes. On issues like abortion, religious liberty, and sexual ethics, many Christians believe the Democratic Party has moved in a direction that directly challenges biblical teaching.

Cultural messaging. Some Christian voters feel the party increasingly promotes social values (on gender, identity, etc.) that conflict with their faith convictions.

Lack of sincere engagement. According to poll critics, many Christian voters feel Democrat leaders have not genuinely sought to understand or partner with faith communities — beyond asking for votes.

Institutional distrust. For Christians who place strong weight on conscience, tradition, and biblical truth, the Democratic Party’s secular-leaning wings can seem deeply suspicious.

What the Poll Doesn’t Mean — and What It Might Signal

It’s important to interpret polling data carefully. While these results suggest a significant portion of Christians distrust Democrats, not all Christians are monolithic in this shift:

Vote Common Good identified a subset of Christians with a “low Christian identity” (31% in their classification). These are voters who say their faith plays a smaller role in their politics and life. Among them, 49% identify as Democrats , suggesting the party may still have potential to rebuild trust with some Christian voters.⁴

The poll captures perception, not absolute behavior. While many say they would “never” vote Democrat, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee future voting patterns — especially if key issues or candidate personalities change.

That said, for the Democratic Party, the findings present more than a policy challenge: they appear to signal a crisis of credibility with a major faith community in America.

How Christians Might Respond — And What It Means for the Future

Hold all political parties accountable. Christians should continue to engage politically — measuring parties not only on policy but on how much they respect and value the faith community itself.

Final Thought

The polling data makes one thing clear: a growing number of American Christians view the Democratic Party not just as politically different, but as fundamentally distrustful or even hostile toward their faith.

For a party that once depended in part on religious voters, that’s not just a strategic problem. It’s a spiritual wakeup call. And for Christians, it’s a reminder: political coalitions come and go — but their identity in Christ, and how they choose to express that in civic life, matters deeply.

