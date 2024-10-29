Our Books:
101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus
Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World
Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies
Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners
Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women
Episode
Is Christian Patriotism the New Boogeyman?
The Battle for Religious Liberty in America
In recent years, Christians who express their faith publicly have been increasingly labeled as "Christian nationalists," a term designed to malign and marginalize. But what does this label even mean? Is it an accurate reflection of Christian engagement in the public square, or is it a political weapon?
Our Social Media: Connect and Follow: https://linktr.ee/battlearmor