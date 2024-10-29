The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
Defiantly Unashamed
Is Christian Patriotism the New Boogeyman?
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Is Christian Patriotism the New Boogeyman?

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Oct 29, 2024

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Episode

Is Christian Patriotism the New Boogeyman?

The Battle for Religious Liberty in America

In recent years, Christians who express their faith publicly have been increasingly labeled as "Christian nationalists," a term designed to malign and marginalize. But what does this label even mean? Is it an accurate reflection of Christian engagement in the public square, or is it a political weapon?

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