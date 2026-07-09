I’m excited to launch a brand-new series of short Bible study devotionals designed to help you protect your mind, strengthen your faith, and apply God’s Word to everyday life.

Whether you’re a first responder, military veteran, or everyday Christian, these Scripture-based studies will equip you with solid biblical truth for the spiritual battles we all face.

Shield and Sword: Tactical Bible Study

A tactical Bible study to protect your mind and build your faith.

Available now on all major podcast platforms, or Listen Now…

If you’re looking for practical Bible teaching, biblical encouragement, and short Christian devotionals you can listen to on your commute, during a break, or anytime you need encouragement, this series is for you.

Please Like, Follow, Share, and Comment to help more people discover God’s Word.

“Take up the shield of faith... and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.” — Ephesians 6:16–17

#biblestudy #bibledevotion #bibletruth