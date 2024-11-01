No Room for Demons: Can a Christian Be Possessed?

Defiantly Unashamed

Welcome to Battle Armor Media: The Pilgrims Path podcast is becoming Defiantly Unashamed — a bold new podcast from Battle Armor Media where faith collides with culture.

But don’t worry — A Call to Arms isn’t disappearing. It’s now our dedicated Bible study series, digging deep verse by verse into God’s Word.

Here’s the breakdown:

🎙 Defiantly Unashamed – Main podcast, confronting culture with biblical truth.

📖 A Call to Arms – Bible study series for discipleship and growth.

⚔️ Both are part of Battle Armor Media.

Follow us here for both — and get ready to stand strong, live boldly, and be defiantly unashamed.

Welcome to Battle Armor Media: The Pilgrims Path podcast is becoming Defiantly Unashamed — a bold new podcast from Battle Armor Media where faith collides with culture. But don’t worry — A Call to Arms isn’t disappearing. It’s now our dedicated Bible study series, digging deep verse by verse into God’s Word. Here’s the breakdown: 🎙 Defiantly Unashamed – Main podcast, confronting culture with biblical truth. 📖 A Call to Arms – Bible study series for discipleship and growth. ⚔️ Both are part of Battle Armor Media. Follow us here for both — and get ready to stand strong, live boldly, and be defiantly unashamed.