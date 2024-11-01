The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
Defiantly Unashamed
No Room for Demons: Can a Christian Be Possessed?
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No Room for Demons: Can a Christian Be Possessed?

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Nov 01, 2024

Our Books:

101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus 

Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World

Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies

Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners 

Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women

Episode

No Room for Demons: Can a Christian Be Possessed?

Are believers under siege by demonic forces, or does the Holy Spirit secure an impenetrable fortress? Social media is buzzing with pastors promising deliverance from demonic possession to churchgoers. But is this a battle Christians need to fight?

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