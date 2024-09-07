The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
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Oskar Schindler: A Biblical Hero in Modern Times | A Call to Arms By Battle Armor
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Oskar Schindler: A Biblical Hero in Modern Times | A Call to Arms By Battle Armor

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Sep 07, 2024

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﻿Oskar Schindler: A Biblical Hero in Modern Times

Oskar Schindler, a Christian German industrialist, is renowned for his extraordinary efforts during the Holocaust to save the lives of 1,200 Jews. His actions were driven not by a quest for glory but by a deep-seated moral conviction that echoes the biblical story of Cain and Abel. Schindler reportedly said, "I don't want to be asked what Cain was asked: 'Where were you when your brother's blood cried out to me?'" This powerful statement reflects the biblical principle of being our brother's keeper—a responsibility that extends beyond familial ties to our shared humanity.

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