Oskar Schindler: A Biblical Hero in Modern Times | A Call to Arms By Battle Armor

Our Books:
Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World
Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies
Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners
Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women
Oskar Schindler: A Biblical Hero in Modern Times
Oskar Schindler, a Christian German industrialist, is renowned for his extraordinary efforts during the Holocaust to save the lives of 1,200 Jews. His actions were driven not by a quest for glory but by a deep-seated moral conviction that echoes the biblical story of Cain and Abel. Schindler reportedly said, "I don't want to be asked what Cain was asked: 'Where were you when your brother's blood cried out to me?'" This powerful statement reflects the biblical principle of being our brother's keeper—a responsibility that extends beyond familial ties to our shared humanity.
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