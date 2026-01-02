By Brian Wofford

In the modern world, we are often overwhelmed by complex theological debates and the noise of a thousand different opinions. But for the believer—whether you’ve been walking with Christ for twenty minutes or twenty years—everything comes back to the foundation.

If the foundation isn’t level, the house won’t stand.

I wrote my latest book, Christian Basics: Foundations for the Fundamental Believer, because I saw a need for a “back-to-basics” roadmap. We often assume people know the core truths, but in reality, many of us are building our lives on shaky ground. This book is a 12-chapter journey designed to take you from the “Who” of God to the “How” of daily Christian living.

Who is this book for?

I wrote this with three specific groups in mind:

The New Believer: If you just gave your life to Christ and are asking, “Now what?”—this is your manual. The Seeker: If you are curious about what Christians actually believe (without the jargon), this will lay it out clearly. The Seasoned Christian: Sometimes we lose our “first love.” This book serves as a refresher to strengthen your roots so you can better mentor others.

The Architecture of Faith: How the Chapters Build

The book is structured intentionally. We don’t start with complex ministry tasks; we start with the nature of the Creator and build upward. Here is how the journey unfolds:

Phase 1: The Core Identity (Chapters 1–3) We begin by establishing the “Characters” of our faith. We start with The Character of God, because you cannot trust a God you do not know. From there, we look at The Person of Jesus and The Holy Spirit. This establishes the Triune foundation—understanding who is calling us before we look at what they are calling us to do.

Phase 2: The Bridge (Chapters 4–6) Once we know who God is, we have to address the gap between Him and us. We dive into The Reality of Sin (the problem) and The Work of the Cross (the solution). This culminates in Salvation by Grace, ensuring the reader understands that their standing with God is a gift, not a paycheck.

Phase 3: The Toolkit (Chapters 7–9) Now that the relationship is established, how do we maintain it? These chapters focus on the “Means of Grace.” We look at The Authority of Scripture (our map), The Power of Prayer (our lifeline), and The Importance of the Church (our community). You cannot grow in isolation, and these chapters provide the tools for that growth.

Phase 4: The Outward Life (Chapters 10–12) Finally, faith moves from the heart to the hands. We conclude by exploring Walking in Obedience, Sharing Your Faith, and Living with Eternal Perspective. We end here because works are the result of a foundation, not the cause of it.

Why This Matters Now

We live in a “microwave” culture that wants instant spiritual maturity. But growth takes time, and it requires a deep root system. My hope for this book is that it moves beyond just “head knowledge” and becomes a catalyst for a transformed life.

If you’re ready to shore up your foundations, you can find the book on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/4suhLsT

