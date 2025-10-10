Silent Genocide: Media Ignores Ongoing Mass Killings of Christians in Nigeria, Bill Maher Calls Out News Outlets and the West

A wave of violence targeting Christians in Nigeria has intensified, with reports estimating that over 100,000 Christians have been killed and thousands of churches destroyed since 2009. Despite the enormity and brutality of these attacks—carried out primarily by groups like Boko Haram and other Islamist militants—the mainstream media in the West has remained largely silent, often omitting or downplaying the specifically religious nature of these crimes. Recent months have seen deadly raids on Christian villages, the burning of churches, and the abduction and murder of clergy, making Nigeria the most dangerous country in the world for Christians.

Prominent voices, such as comedian and commentator Bill Maher, have spoken out against the lack of coverage. On his HBO show, Maher criticized both media outlets and the general public for ignoring a crisis he called “so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza.” Maher argued, “If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck; you are in a bubble,” highlighting the systematic campaign to eradicate Nigeria’s Christian population and questioning why there is so little protest or attention in the West.

www.battlearmor.org