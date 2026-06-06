Every generation faces old temptations dressed in new clothes.

In the twentieth century, many Christians watched a dangerous theological movement spread through parts of the church. It was called liberation theology. Its language sounded compassionate. It spoke of justice, poverty, oppression, and societal transformation. To many, it appeared to be Christianity applied to politics.

But beneath the surface was a fatal exchange.

The gospel of Jesus Christ was gradually replaced with the language of class struggle. Sin became primarily economic. Salvation became primarily political. The kingdom of God became something to be established through social revolution rather than through repentance and faith in Christ.

What began as a theological movement increasingly borrowed its categories from Karl Marx rather than from Scripture.

The cross was traded for the hammer and sickle.

The mission of Christ was transformed from saving sinners to restructuring society.

The problem was not that Christians should care about justice. Scripture repeatedly commands believers to care for the poor, defend the vulnerable, and seek righteousness. The problem was that liberation theology redefined Christianity itself. Instead of politics flowing from faith, faith became a servant of politics.

Even leaders within the Roman Catholic Church recognized the danger. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who would later become Pope Benedict XVI, warned repeatedly against attempts to merge Christianity with Marxist ideology. His concern was simple: once Marxism becomes the interpretive lens, Christ is no longer Lord—the political revolution is.

The church learned an important lesson.

Or at least many thought it had.

The Return of an Old Temptation

Today, a different version of the same temptation is appearing.

This time it does not arrive waving red flags.

It does not speak the language of socialist revolution.

It does not quote Marx.

Instead, it speaks of Christian civilization, national renewal, cultural restoration, and the recovery of traditional values.

For many believers, especially conservative Christians who spent decades resisting left-wing political theology, this message can appear attractive. It seems like an antidote to secularism. It sounds like a defense of the faith against an increasingly hostile culture.

But Christians must be careful.

The question is not whether certain political goals are good or bad.

The question is whether the gospel is once again being transformed into a political project.

Liberation theology politicized Christianity and dragged it toward the political left.

A new movement in some circles risks politicizing Christianity and dragging it toward the political right.

The direction may be different.

The error is remarkably similar.

Both seek to tie the eternal kingdom of God to temporary kingdoms of men.

Both suggest that political victory is somehow essential to spiritual victory.

Both subtly shift trust from Christ’s reign to earthly power.

Both risk turning the church into an instrument for worldly ambitions.

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Christ Refused the World’s Kingdoms

One of the most revealing moments in Scripture occurs during Christ’s temptation in the wilderness.

Satan offered Jesus the kingdoms of the world and their glory.

Jesus refused.

Why?

Because God’s kingdom would not be established through political power.

It would be established through sacrifice, obedience, and the cross.

Jesus repeatedly resisted attempts to turn His ministry into a political movement.

When crowds wanted to make Him king by force, He withdrew.

When Pilate questioned Him about His kingdom, Jesus responded with words every Christian should remember:

“My kingdom is not of this world.” (John 18:36)

Notice what Jesus did not say.

He did not say His kingdom has no impact on this world.

It certainly does.

Christianity transforms lives, families, communities, and nations.

But transformation is the fruit of the gospel, not the gospel itself.

The mission of the church is not to seize earthly kingdoms.

The mission of the church is to proclaim Christ crucified and risen.

Whenever Christians forget this distinction, trouble follows.

The Seduction of the Strongman

History reveals another recurring temptation.

When cultures become unstable, people begin searching for saviors.

Sometimes those saviors wear military uniforms.

Sometimes they wear political suits.

Sometimes they wear religious language.

Throughout history, Christians have often been tempted to believe that the survival of the faith depends upon a powerful ruler, a political movement, or a national revival.

The assumption is understandable.

The culture appears to be collapsing.

Moral confusion spreads.

Institutions become hostile to biblical truth.

Believers naturally desire protection and stability.

But Christians must remember that the church has never depended upon earthly rulers for survival.

The church survived Nero.

The church survived Diocletian.

The church survived communist regimes.

The church survived totalitarian governments.

The church survived centuries of persecution.

It survived because Christ sustains His church.

Not Caesar.

Not kings.

Not presidents.

Not princes.

Not political parties.

Not geopolitical alliances.

Jesus declared:

“I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18)

That promise remains true today.

When Faith Becomes a Political Tool

The greatest danger is not politics itself.

Christians should participate in public life.

They should vote.

They should advocate for justice.

They should defend truth.

They should seek the welfare of their communities.

The danger emerges when faith becomes a tool serving political ends.

Once Christianity becomes primarily a means to achieve cultural dominance, national greatness, or political victory, it ceases to function as Christianity.

The gospel becomes instrumentalized.

Christ becomes useful rather than worshiped.

The church becomes a voting bloc rather than the Body of Christ.

At that point, politics is no longer serving faith.

Faith is serving politics.

This was the fatal error of liberation theology.

And it remains the fatal error of every movement—left or right—that seeks to harness Christianity for worldly ambitions.

The Kingdom Cannot Be Captured

The kingdom of God cannot be reduced to a political platform.

It cannot be confined within national borders.

It cannot be secured through elections.

It cannot be preserved through military alliances.

It cannot be established by force.

It advances one transformed heart at a time.

God does not save nations collectively.

He saves sinners individually.

Every revival in history began not with political conquest but with repentance.

Not with government action but with spiritual awakening.

Not with earthly power but with the power of the Holy Spirit.

The church changes the world precisely because it offers something politics never can: reconciliation with God.

No political ideology can forgive sins.

No government can regenerate hearts.

No ruler can grant eternal life.

Only Christ can.

Watchman’s Warning

Christians must resist the temptation to place their hope in earthly kingdoms, regardless of whether those kingdoms come wrapped in socialist slogans or nationalist rhetoric.

The enemy is perfectly willing to use either.

He does not care whether believers are distracted by a revolution of the left or a restoration movement of the right.

His goal remains the same: to shift their eyes away from Christ and onto earthly power.

The church must remember what it is.

It is not a political action committee.

It is not a nationalist movement.

It is not a revolutionary organization.

It is the bride of Christ.

The kingdom of God is advancing exactly as Christ promised.

Not through the power of princes.

Not through the wisdom of ideologues.

Not through the machinery of governments.

But through the proclamation of the gospel.

The church must never trade the cross for the hammer and sickle.

Neither must it trade the cross for a crown offered by worldly power.

The moment we place our trust in earthly kingdoms to save Christianity, we have already forgotten who the true King is.

And unlike every ruler who has ever walked the earth, His throne cannot be shaken.

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