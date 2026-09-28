At first glance, it may seem that way.

Both speak about God.

Both have sacred writings.

Both have religious practices.

Both claim to answer how human beings should live.

But from a biblical worldview, a bigger difference matters.

The difference is not merely what Christians and Muslims believe about God. It is also what their religions claim about the relationship between faith, law, government, and society.

And that distinction matters.

Christianity Is Not a Political Kingdom

Jesus made something very clear when He stood before Pontius Pilate:

“My kingdom is not of this world.” — John 18:36

That statement does not mean Christianity has nothing to say about government, morality, justice, or culture.

Quite the opposite.

The Bible speaks extensively about all of those things.

Christians are commanded to live differently. We are called to pursue righteousness, defend the innocent, care for the poor, love our neighbors, obey legitimate authority, and stand for truth.

Christianity absolutely influences how Christians think about politics.

But Christianity itself is not a political party.

It is not a nation-state.

It is not an earthly government.

And Jesus did not give His followers a mission to conquer governments and force people to become Christians.

Jesus said:

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.” — Matthew 28:19

Notice the order.

Make disciples.

The Christian mission begins with the human heart.

Christianity seeks transformation from the inside out.

A person encounters the gospel.

The person repents.

The person believes in Christ.

The person becomes a disciple.

That changed person then begins to live differently.

When enough people are transformed, they can influence their families, communities, institutions, and governments.

That is very different from using political power to manufacture faith.

Christianity Changes People Before It Attempts to Change Culture

This is one of the most important distinctions.

Christianity does not need a Christian government to make Christianity true.

The gospel was preached under the Roman Empire.

The early Christians did not have political control.

They had no Christian president.

No Christian Congress.

No Christian emperor.

No government enforcing the Sermon on the Mount.

Yet Christianity spread.

Why?

Because Christianity’s primary battlefield is the human heart.

Paul wrote:

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind.” — Romans 12:2

Transformation comes first.

Then behavior changes.

Then families can change.

Then communities can change.

And eventually, cultures can be influenced.

That is why Christians should absolutely care about the moral direction of their country.

But Christians must never confuse advancing the kingdom of God with taking control of an earthly government.

Jesus did not tell His followers to establish an earthly Christian empire.

He told them to make disciples.

But What About Christian Influence in Government?

This is where the discussion often becomes confused.

Some people hear this argument and assume it means Christians should stay out of politics.

That is not what Christianity teaches.

Christians are citizens too.

They vote.

They serve in government.

They make laws.

They run businesses.

They teach children.

They serve in the military.

They serve as police officers.

They sit on school boards.

They become judges, legislators, governors, and presidents.

And when Christians enter those positions, their biblical worldview will naturally influence their decisions.

There is nothing unbiblical about that.

In fact, the Bible teaches that civil government has a legitimate, God-given purpose.

Paul writes in Romans 13 that government is established to restrain evil and promote what is good.

So Christianity does have something to say about government.

But there is a difference between saying:

“Christians should bring biblical morality into the public square.”

and saying:

“The government should force everyone to profess Christianity.”

Those are not the same thing.

The first is the natural result of living according to your convictions.

The second misunderstands the nature of the Christian gospel.

Government decree cannot manufacture faith.

You can force a person to attend a church.

You can force a person to recite words.

You can force outward behavior.

But you cannot force someone to genuinely love Jesus Christ.

Islam Presents a Different Model

Islam is also a religion.

But historically and theologically, Islam developed as more than a private system of personal belief.

Islam includes religious teachings about worship, morality, family, economics, law, and society.

In classical Islamic thought, religion and political authority were not separated in the same way modern Western Christians often understand the relationship between church and state.

Muhammad was not only a religious teacher.

He also became the political and military leader of the Muslim community in Medina.

That history matters when understanding

This is why describing Islam simply as a private religion comparable to Christianity can miss an important part of the picture.

That does not mean every Muslim today wants a political Islamic state.

Muslims are not all the same.

There are Muslims who practice Islam primarily as a personal faith. Some Muslims live comfortably within secular democracies. There are Muslims who interpret Islamic law very differently from one another.

But we should be honest about the Islamic tradition itself.

Classical Islam contains a political and legal dimension that is fundamentally different from the way Christianity understands the kingdom of God.

The Difference Is Authority

At the heart of the issue is a question:

Who has ultimate authority over society?

Christianity begins with God.

But Christianity also recognizes distinct spheres of authority.

Jesus said:

“Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” — Matthew 22:21

That statement is revolutionary.

Jesus recognized that earthly government has legitimate authority.

But He also made clear that Caesar is not God.

Government has authority.

But government is not ultimate.

The state does not own the human soul.

The government cannot determine ultimate truth.

Government does not become God simply because it has political power.

For the Christian, Christ remains Lord.

Government has a role.

The church has a role.

The family has a role.

And the individual has responsibilities before God.

These authorities are not identical.

Christianity Does Not Require Political Submission to Christianity

This is another crucial distinction.

Christianity commands people to submit to Christ.

But the Christian gospel does not tell Christians to conquer every nation and force its citizens to become believers.

Jesus’ command was to preach.

Paul’s command was to proclaim the gospel.

The apostles persuaded.

They reasoned.

They preached.

They suffered.

They were imprisoned.

They were beaten.

They were killed.

But they did not possess the machinery of the Roman government.

They did not need Caesar to enforce Christianity.

The gospel carried its own authority.

And that is because Christianity is ultimately about reconciliation between God and man through Jesus Christ.

Paul wrote:

“We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” — 2 Corinthians 5:20

That is the Christian mission.

Be reconciled to God.

Not:

“Submit to our political party.”

Not:

“Submit to our government.”

Not:

“Submit to a Christian empire.”

Submit to Christ.

The Christian Goal Is Conversion, Not Conquest

This is perhaps the simplest way to understand the distinction.

Christianity seeks conversion of the person.

A Christian wants his neighbor to know Jesus.

He wants his family to follow Christ.

He wants his community to reflect biblical truth.

He wants government officials to govern justly.

He wants laws that protect human life and uphold justice.

But he understands that a nation cannot be spiritually transformed simply by passing a law.

You cannot legislate salvation.

You cannot vote someone into heaven.

You cannot create a Christian heart through political power.

The gospel must reach the person.

That person must respond.

And when people genuinely follow Christ, their lives should change.

That is why Christianity can profoundly shape a culture without becoming a political ideology itself.

Why This Matters Today

This distinction is becoming increasingly important.

We live in a culture that often wants to reduce religion to a private hobby.

“Believe whatever you want, but keep it out of public life.”

That is not realistic.

Every worldview has consequences.

A person’s beliefs about God influence how he understands human dignity.

His beliefs about human dignity influence how he understands morality.

His morality influences how he understands justice.

His understanding of justice influences how he thinks government should operate.

So Christians should not apologize for allowing their biblical worldview to influence public life.

But we also need to remember what Christianity actually is.

We are not called to build an earthly kingdom that replaces Christ’s kingdom.

We are called to proclaim Christ.

We are called to make disciples.

We are called to live holy lives.

We are called to love our neighbors.

We are called to stand for truth.

And we are called to be salt and light in the world.

The Bottom Line

Islam and Christianity both make claims about God.

Both make moral claims.

Both influence how their followers understand society.

But they approach the relationship between religion and political authority differently.

Islam historically developed as a religious system that also included law and political governance.

Christianity is centered on the gospel of Jesus Christ and the spiritual kingdom of God.

Christianity can—and should—influence government and culture.

But Christianity does not need to become government to be Christianity.

The Christian does not ultimately belong to America.

He does not ultimately belong to a political party.

He does not ultimately belong to a government.

He belongs to Christ.

And that changes everything.

Our job is not to force the world to become Christian.

Our job is to faithfully proclaim the One who can change the world—one heart at a time.

Jesus said:

“All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.” — Matthew 28:18

That is the Christian confession.

Christ is King.

And His kingdom will not ultimately be established by politicians, armies, elections, or government force.

The King Himself will establish it.