The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
12h

The connection between debt dependency and political compliance is sharper than most analyses admit. Once households need credit just to maintain basic living standards, they become structurally risk-averse in ways that advantage incumbents. I saw this pattern up close during the 2008 crisis when people with underwater mortgages couldn't even relocate for better jobs. The framing of this as a spiritual crisis makes sense too, when economic systems systematically prevent people from providing for their families like scripture expects, that's not just bad policy, thats an attack on human dignity itslef.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Battle Armor Media a Shelby Green LLc Company · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture