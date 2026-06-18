One of the most subtle threats facing the modern church is not outright atheism. It is not secularism. It is not even another religion.

It is a version of Christianity that continues to use Christian language while slowly emptying that language of its biblical meaning.

Progressive Christianity often speaks about love, compassion, justice, inclusion, diversity, acceptance, and tolerance. At first glance, these sound like noble values—and many of them are. In fact, they are values deeply rooted in the Christian worldview.

The problem is not that progressive Christianity talks about these virtues.

The problem is that it often severs them from the biblical truths that gave them meaning in the first place.

Virtues Detached from Their Source

Imagine cutting a flower from its roots. For a short time, it still looks beautiful. It still appears alive. But eventually it begins to wither because it has been separated from its source of life.

The same thing happens when Christian virtues are detached from biblical doctrine.

Love becomes disconnected from holiness. Justice becomes disconnected from righteousness. Compassion becomes disconnected from truth. Tolerance becomes disconnected from discernment. Inclusion becomes disconnected from repentance.

The virtues remain, but their foundation disappears.

Christianity teaches that these virtues exist because they reflect the character of God. They are not good merely because society approves of them. They are good because they originate in the nature of God Himself.

When God is removed from the equation, these virtues eventually become untethered from objective truth and are redefined according to cultural preferences.

Love Without Truth

Perhaps no word has been redefined more than love.

Scripture teaches that God is love (1 John 4:8). Yet the Bible also teaches that God’s love is inseparable from His holiness, justice, and truth.

Jesus loved sinners enough to die for them. But He also called them to repentance.

When Jesus encountered the woman caught in adultery, He did not condemn her. Yet neither did He affirm her sin. His words were clear: “Go and sin no more” (John 8:11).

Biblical love seeks the eternal good of another person. Sometimes that means encouragement. Sometimes it means correction. Sometimes it means speaking difficult truths.

Modern culture increasingly defines love as unconditional affirmation. If someone desires something, identifies a certain way, or chooses a particular lifestyle, many now believe love requires complete acceptance and celebration of those choices.

But affirmation is not always love.

A doctor who refuses to diagnose a disease is not loving their patient. A parent who never corrects a child is not loving that child. A pastor who never warns his congregation about sin is not loving his flock.

Love without truth is not biblical love. It is sentimentality.

Tolerance Without Discernment

Tolerance is another virtue that has undergone a dramatic transformation.

Historically, tolerance meant treating people with dignity and respect despite disagreements. Christians have long defended the idea that people should not be mistreated simply because they hold different beliefs.

Today, however, tolerance is increasingly defined as acceptance.

It is no longer enough to coexist peacefully with opposing views. Many believe all views must be validated and celebrated equally.

Yet the Bible repeatedly calls believers to exercise discernment.

The Apostle Paul instructed Christians to “test everything; hold fast what is good” (1 Thessalonians 5:21). Jesus Himself warned against false teachers and false doctrine.

Biblical tolerance means loving people while evaluating ideas in light of God’s truth.

The modern version often demands that all beliefs be treated as equally valid. The two concepts are not the same.

Justice Without Righteousness

Few issues are more important today than justice.

Scripture repeatedly commands believers to care for the poor, defend the vulnerable, and seek justice. The prophets thundered against oppression. Jesus demonstrated compassion for the marginalized.

Yet biblical justice is always grounded in God’s righteousness.

Justice asks, “What is right according to God?”

Modern progressive movements often redefine justice in line with shifting cultural theories and political ideologies.

When justice becomes disconnected from God’s standards, it ceases to be objective. It becomes whatever those in power decide it should be.

Christians should absolutely pursue justice. But they must pursue God’s justice, not merely the latest cultural definition of it.

Why This Matters

Some may wonder why these distinctions are important.

After all, if people are talking about love, compassion, and acceptance, isn’t that a good thing?

The answer is that ideas have consequences.

When virtues become detached from biblical truth, they eventually become distorted.

Love becomes an affirmation of everything. Tolerance becomes the inability to recognize error. Compassion becomes permission. Justice becomes ideology. Inclusion becomes the elimination of moral boundaries.

The very virtues that once reflected God’s character begin to undermine the truths they were designed to support.

The Church Must Hold Both Truth and Grace

The answer is not becoming harsh, angry, or self-righteous.

The church must not abandon compassion. It must not abandon mercy. It must not abandon love.

But neither can it abandon truth.

Jesus was “full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).

Not grace without truth. Not truth without grace. Both.

The church’s mission has never been to mirror the culture. Its mission is to proclaim the gospel.

The gospel calls sinners to repentance. The gospel offers forgiveness through Christ. The gospel transforms lives through the power of the Holy Spirit.

The gospel reminds us that true love is not found in affirming every desire. True love is found in pointing people to the One who can save them.

Final Thoughts

Progressive Christianity often preserves Christian vocabulary while redefining Christian doctrine. It keeps many of the fruits of Christianity while rejecting the roots that produced them.

But a faith that retains Christian virtues while abandoning biblical truth is not a stronger Christianity. It is a Christianity slowly being emptied of its power.

The church does not need less truth to reach the culture. It needs more courage to proclaim it.

Our task is not to reinvent Christianity for every generation. Our task is to faithfully proclaim “the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 3).

The world does not need a gospel redesigned in its own image.

It needs the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Our Podcast’s

Listen Now...

Listen Now...

Our Latest Book

Available on Amazon..

Share

Leave a comment