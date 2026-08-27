Have you ever wondered why some of the loudest critics of capitalism are not the people running factories, building businesses, inventing products, or creating jobs—but people whose careers revolve around analyzing, criticizing, and redesigning society?

A fascinating theory explains this.

Economist Joseph Schumpeter explored the relationship between capitalism, intellectuals, and socialism in his 1942 classic Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy. Schumpeter argued that capitalism’s success could actually create a growing class of intellectuals who would become increasingly hostile toward the economic system that helped create the abundance supporting their own professions. His argument included an entire section titled “The Sociology of the Intellectual.”

Schumpeter’s argument is worth revisiting, not because every professor, journalist, lawyer, or academic is secretly a socialist, and certainly not because every critic of capitalism is motivated by envy.

That’s far too simplistic.

But he identified a question that remains uncomfortable:

What happens when people who make their living thinking about society begin believing they should be the ones who get to run it?

Capitalism Created Something Its Critics Needed

Capitalism does something remarkable.

It produces enough wealth and specialization for society to support people whose primary occupation isn’t producing food, building houses, manufacturing products, or providing direct services.

It can support universities.

Newspapers.

Publishers.

Think tanks.

Research institutions.

Professors.

Writers.

Journalists.

Lawyers.

Political theorists.

Consultants.

Entire professional classes devoted to examining how society works, and how they believe it should work.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In fact, a free society needs thinkers. It needs people willing to challenge assumptions, expose corruption, question authority, and search for better solutions.

But criticism becomes dangerous when it becomes an identity.

The danger grows even greater when criticism becomes a pathway to power.

When the Critic Wants to Become the Architect

Think about the difference between an entrepreneur and a political theorist.

An entrepreneur has an idea.

He invests his money.

He takes a risk.

He builds something.

Then comes the moment of truth.

Will anybody buy it?

The market answers.

If customers don’t want it, the entrepreneur loses money.

If the product is defective, customers stop buying it.

If a competitor creates something better, the competitor can take his customers.

Reality provides feedback.

It may be harsh, but it is feedback.

The same basic principle applies to engineering.

An engineer can design what he believes is a magnificent bridge.

But once people start driving across it, reality takes over.

The engineer doesn’t get to say, “The bridge would have worked if society had understood my vision.”

If the bridge collapses, the bridge collapsed.

If an airplane design fails, investigators examine the wreckage.

If a machine doesn’t work, the machine doesn’t work.

Reality doesn’t care how impressive your résumé is.

Reality gets the final vote.

Ideas about society are different.

A political theorist can propose a revolutionary economic system.

A government can implement it.

The policy can fail.

Businesses can disappear.

Production can decline.

Shortages can develop.

Inflation can destroy savings.

People can lose their jobs.

Families can suffer.

And yet the person who proposed the policy can still argue that the problem wasn’t the theory.

It was the implementation.

It was the wrong leadership.

It wasn’t radical enough.

It wasn’t centralized enough.

It wasn’t democratic enough.

The opposition sabotaged it.

The people didn’t understand it.

There is always another explanation.

That's where the absence of accountability becomes dangerous.

The Intellectual’s Product Is Harder to Test

This is one of the most important differences between physical production and political ideology.

A defective product eventually exposes itself.

A defective bridge falls.

A defective medicine harms patients.

A defective aircraft crashes.

A defective machine stops working.

But a defective ideology can survive because its failure can be explained away.

And when the ideology is backed by government power, the stakes become enormous.

The problem isn’t that intellectuals have ideas.

The problem is what happens when ideas are placed above consequences.

Imagine a scientist who refuses to accept experimental results because they contradict his theory.

We would call that bad science.

Imagine an engineer who refuses to inspect a bridge because he has already decided his calculations must be correct.

We would call that reckless.

So why should political and economic theories be treated differently?

Why shouldn’t they also be tested against reality?

The Hero Complex

This brings us to the uncomfortable possibility of a “hero complex.”

Some people don’t merely want to understand society.

They want to save it.

They see themselves as the people who have figured out what everyone else has missed.

The masses are confused.

The workers are exploited.

The businessmen are greedy.

The politicians are corrupt.

The churches are backward.

The traditional family is oppressive.

The culture is broken.

And fortunately, someone has arrived with the blueprint for rebuilding everything.

That person is usually himself.

This is where political ideology can become intoxicating.

The intellectual no longer has to persuade millions of individual people.

He doesn’t have to compete in the marketplace.

He doesn’t have to build something customers voluntarily choose.

Instead, he can advocate for a system in which experts, planners, administrators, and government officials make decisions for everyone else.

Suddenly, the critic becomes the architect.

The observer becomes the planner.

The professor becomes the expert.

And the expert becomes the authority.

That’s a tremendous amount of power.

Who Watches the Planners?

Here’s the question we should always ask:

Who watches the people who believe they are qualified to manage everyone else?

Who watches the economic planners?

Who audits the experts?

Who challenges the bureaucrats?

Who tells the intellectual elite they are wrong?

Who protects the individual when the expert’s theory collides with reality?

And what happens when the people in charge refuse to admit they failed?

A free society has imperfect but important mechanisms for answering those questions.

Competition provides a check.

Elections provide a check.

Courts provide a check.

Independent journalism can provide a check.

Private property provides a check.

Free speech provides a check.

Decentralized decision-making provides a check.

The ability to leave a business, change jobs, start a competing company, move your money, or reject a product provides forms of feedback.

None of these mechanisms are perfect.

But that’s precisely the point.

Human beings need checks because human beings are fallible.

Good Intentions Don’t Make Bad Policies Harmless

This is where the argument becomes bigger than capitalism versus socialism.

It becomes a question of human nature.

A person can sincerely believe he is helping people and still cause enormous damage.

History is filled with examples of leaders who believed their actions were necessary for some supposedly greater good.

That should terrify us.

Because evil isn’t always committed by people who wake up thinking, Today I am going to be evil.

Sometimes it is committed by people convinced that their cause is righteous.

That is why constitutional government was designed around limits.

That’s why we have separation of powers.

That’s why we have checks and balances.

That’s why individual rights matter.

The system assumes something very uncomfortable:

The people in charge might be wrong.

And they might be wrong even when they are intelligent.

Even when they are educated.

Even when they are sincere.

Even when they have good intentions.

Especially when they have enormous power.

And When They Are Wrong, People Pay the Price

This isn’t an abstract academic exercise.

Economic policy affects human beings.

A failed agricultural policy can mean empty shelves.

A failed monetary policy can destroy purchasing power.

A failed industrial policy can eliminate entire industries.

A government decision can wipe out businesses that took decades to build.

A bad housing policy can make homes unaffordable.

A failed welfare policy can create dependency instead of opportunity.

And when government controls enough of the economy, people don’t have the luxury of simply opting out.

You can’t open a competing government.

You can’t shop around for a different national economic system.

You can’t simply unsubscribe from the policies being imposed upon you.

That’s why centralized power deserves extraordinary scrutiny.

Because when an entrepreneur makes a bad decision, he can lose his company.

When an engineer makes a bad decision, the failure can be investigated.

But when government possesses enormous power and makes a catastrophic decision, millions of people can be forced to live with the consequences.

And sometimes the consequences aren’t measured in dollars.

They’re measured in hunger.

Poverty.

Lost opportunity.

Oppression.

Broken families.

And, in the worst cases, human lives.

This Is Where Christians Should Pay Attention

The Bible gives us a warning that political ideologies often forget:

Human beings are not gods.

Proverbs 16:18 says:

“Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

That applies to the businessman.

It applies to the politician.

It applies to the preacher.

It applies to the professor.

It applies to the activist.

It applies to the bureaucrat.

And it applies to us.

Christianity does not teach that the world can be perfected by putting the smartest people in charge.

It teaches that the human heart is corrupted by sin.

Jeremiah 17:9 warns:

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?”

That’s why Christians should be extremely cautious whenever someone promises a perfect society, provided we simply give the right people enough power.

The Christian response shouldn’t be anti-intellectualism.

Quite the opposite.

We should study.

We should think.

We should read.

We should debate.

We should understand economics, history, philosophy, science, and politics.

But we should do it all with humility.

Intelligence is not the same thing as wisdom.

Education is not the same thing as character.

And having the ability to explain society doesn’t give anyone the moral right to control it.

The Question We Should Be Asking

Perhaps the most important question isn’t:

“Is this person conservative or liberal?”

It’s:

“What happens when this person is wrong?”

That’s the test.

What happens when the economist is wrong?

What happens when the professor is wrong?

What happens when the politician is wrong?

What happens when the government planner is wrong?

What happens when the ideology fails?

Can people disagree?

Can they leave?

Can they build something different?

Can the policy be reversed?

Can the person responsible be held accountable?

Or does the system simply demand more power?

Because a political theory that requires unlimited authority to succeed should make us very nervous.

And an intellectual who believes his superior intelligence entitles him to control everyone else should make us even more nervous.

We Don’t Need More Saviors

Perhaps that’s the greatest lesson.

We don’t need political saviors.

We don’t need intellectual messiahs.

We don’t need bureaucratic prophets promising to engineer paradise.

We need humble people.

We need accountable leaders.

We need institutions that limit power.

We need citizens who are willing to think for themselves.

We need Christians who understand that government is not God and politicians are not messiahs.

And we need to remember that no matter how brilliant a person is, he remains human.

Joseph Schumpeter’s warning was not simply that capitalism’s enemies would destroy it. His argument was more complicated: he believed capitalism’s own success could help create an intellectual class increasingly hostile to the capitalist order, contributing to the conditions that could undermine it.

Whether one accepts all of Schumpeter’s conclusions or not, the question he raised deserves serious consideration.

Because the danger isn’t simply that someone has a bad idea.

The danger comes when a bad idea is combined with enormous power and no meaningful way to stop the person who promoted it.

A businessman can bankrupt himself.

An engineer can bring down a bridge.

A scientist can publish a failed theory.

But when a government turns an untested theory into public policy, ordinary people become the experiment.

And ordinary people don’t get to choose whether they participate.

That’s why we should question every ideology.

That’s why we should demand evidence.

That’s why we should defend checks and balances.

That’s why we should distrust concentrated power.

And that’s why Christians should remember that the smartest person in the room is still not God.

Ideas have consequences.

And when bad ideas are given unlimited power, the consequences don’t remain inside a university classroom.

They eventually reach Main Street.

And sometimes, they reach the graveyard.

The Watchman Report

Watching the culture. Warning the church. Equipping the faithful.

“Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:6

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Find more resources, podcasts, and Bible studies at www.battlearmor.org

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