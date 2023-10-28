The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
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The Secret to Navigating a Hostile world | Part 5 Christian Persecution
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The Secret to Navigating a Hostile world | Part 5 Christian Persecution

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Oct 28, 2023

The Secret to Navigating a Hostile World | Part 4 Christian Persecution

Welcome to "The Secret to Navigating a Hostile World, the podcast series where we uncover the hidden gems of wisdom that empower believers to thrive in today's challenging landscape. Join us as we explore the secret strategies for Christians navigating a hostile world, unveiling biblical insights to empower your faith journey. We've covered you, from faith and resilience to love and forgiveness. Stay tuned for transformative episodes that will equip you with the tools you need to conquer the challenges of our times.

Battle Armor Apologetics

*(NEW BOOK) Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible-Centered Recovery

*Understanding the Bible Made Easy: Bible Study Guide for Beginners

*Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women

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