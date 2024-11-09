Our Books:
101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus
Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World
Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies
Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners
Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women
Episode
The Silent Exodus: How Christians Were Pushed Out of America
For decades, Christians have been subtly—and sometimes not so subtly—nudged out of public spaces, especially in the corporate world. The message has been clear: “Keep your faith private. Don’t bring your worldview into the workplace.” This pressure, masked under the guise of inclusivity, has pushed many believers to withdraw quietly from discussions, boardrooms, and corporate influence.
Our Social Media: Connect and Follow: https://linktr.ee/battlearmor