The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

The Watchman Report by Battle Armor
Defiantly Unashamed
The Silent Exodus: How Christians Were Pushed Out of America
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The Silent Exodus: How Christians Were Pushed Out of America

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THE WATCHMAN REPORT
Nov 09, 2024

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Episode

The Silent Exodus: How Christians Were Pushed Out of America

For decades, Christians have been subtly—and sometimes not so subtly—nudged out of public spaces, especially in the corporate world. The message has been clear: “Keep your faith private. Don’t bring your worldview into the workplace.” This pressure, masked under the guise of inclusivity, has pushed many believers to withdraw quietly from discussions, boardrooms, and corporate influence.

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