A new trend called “griefbots” is letting people talk to AI versions of their dead loved ones—using past texts, videos, and voice samples to simulate conversations from beyond the grave.



It might feel comforting at first, but this tech blurs the line between memory and mediumship, numbs real grief, and opens the door to deep spiritual deception that Scripture has warned about for thousands of years.​



The Bible never calls us to escape grief by trying to “stay in touch” with the dead; it calls us to bring our pain to the Living Christ, who conquered death and promises real comfort, real hope, and a real reunion in Him.



Instead of turning to a fake digital presence, we can run to the One who says, “I am the resurrection and the life” and who meets us in our tears, not with an illusion, but with His Spirit and His promises.



If you lost someone you love, would you ever be tempted to use a griefbot, or do you think this crosses a spiritual

Two Christian missionaries in Rajasthan, India have become the first people charged under the state’s new anti-conversion law after holding a three-day “Spiritual Satsang” where several young people publicly testified to putting their faith in Jesus and being baptized.

Radical Hindu groups accused them of using “allurement” and making offensive remarks, and now they face serious legal charges under a law that carries harsh penalties and is being challenged as unconstitutional and dangerous to religious freedom.​

From a Christian perspective, this is a sobering reminder that obeying Jesus’ command to make disciples can be costly, especially where governments and extremist groups oppose the gospel.

Yet even in persecution, Christ is building His church, using the bold witness of believers to draw many to Himself and to shine light where darkness tries to silence the truth.

How do you think we as believers should respond when sharing the gospel is treated like a crime—stay quiet for safety, or speak up and trust Jesus with the consequences?

Pastor Zhang Shaojie freed after 12 years in Chinese prison for leading his church and refusing to bow to CCP control over faith—arrested over a land dispute but targeted to crush growing ministry.

He emerges praising God’s grace and the Holy Spirit’s presence, thanking global prayer support that kept him alive amid torture reports.​

This shows Christ’s church thrives under persecution, as Jesus promised gates of hell won’t prevail—strengthening believers worldwide to stand firm.

Have you prayed for persecuted brothers lately, or does this fire you up to intercede more?

