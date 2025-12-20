Newsom Boasts: “No Governor Signed More Pro-Trans Laws” – Eyes 2028 White House Run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged on a podcast: “No one’s been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community” and “no governor signed more pro-trans legislation,” proudly supporting “trans kids” as his legacy—not a side issue. This signals his plan to export California’s policies—compelling speech, sidelining parents, easing minor medical transitions—nationwide via federal power if he wins the 2028 Democratic nomination.​

From a biblical view, this rejects God’s creation of male and female (Gen 1:27), demanding state affirmation of confusion over parental authority and truth. True compassion protects kids from ideology; believers must love people while standing firm—will America defend creation order or let politics redefine humanity?​

Canada Couldn’t Treat Her Pain—So They Offered Assisted Suicide

Jolene Van Alstine has suffered 8 years from a rare, treatable parathyroid disease causing excruciating bone pain, nausea, and isolation—yet Canada’s healthcare system offered her MAiD (assisted suicide) instead of surgery, approving her for lethal drugs while specialists remain unavailable.​

Glenn Beck stepped in to fund her treatment, but her story exposes how MAiD has become the “solution” when the system fails the suffering.​

From a biblical view, this rejects God’s command “You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13) and His promise to sustain through suffering (Psalm 23:4)—true compassion heals, it doesn’t kill. When states prioritize death over life, it’s a culture of death believers must resist: will we value every life as God’s image-bearer?

The EU Wants to Scan Every Message You Send

A new EU “Chat Control” proposal would let governments force apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and even AI tools to scan all your messages, photos, and files on your device before they’re encrypted—and automatically forward anything flagged as “prohibited” to authorities.

Cybersecurity experts warn that this is mass surveillance by definition, shattering real end‑to‑end encryption, creating mountains of false accusations, and turning phones and computers into always‑on government spying tools.​

From a biblical perspective, this is what happens when states hunger for total control rather than remembering that they are accountable to God, who sees even “the secret things” without violating every citizen’s privacy (Ecclesiastes 12:14).

In an age racing toward Revelation‑style systems of monitoring and control, believers need wisdom: to resist unjust overreach, to walk in personal holiness even when watched, and to remember that the only truly righteous Judge is not Brussels or any other government, but Jesus Christ.

18,000 Terror Suspects Let Loose Inside the U.S.? A Nation Laid Bare



A top U.S. counter terrorism official has told Congress that as many as 18,000 known or suspected terrorists from foreign countries were able to enter America under Biden-era open border policies, with some later tied to deadly attacks like the recent ambush on two National Guardsmen near the White House. Even officials who dispute the exact number admit that hundreds of people on federal watch lists were encountered—and some released—while millions more came from unstable, hard-to-vet nations, virtually guaranteeing that extremists, criminals, and terrorists slipped through.​



Now, under Trump’s dramatically tightened border, encounters and releases have plunged, but security experts warn the damage from the last four years is already inside the country and must be confronted with aggressive re-vetting, strict detention, and closing remaining border gaps. From a biblical point of view, this is what happens when a nation abandons its God-given duty to “bear the sword” to punish evil and protect the innocent (Romans 13): open doors to chaos, fear, and violence—so the real question is not just who sits in office, but whether America will return to God’s wisdom in how it governs, defends its people, and faces rising threats in these last days.

Chile Elects Its Most Right‑Wing Leader Since Pinochet as Voters Punish the Left—and Keep Swinging the Pendulum



Chile has just elected its most right‑wing president since the Pinochet era, a conservative populist who campaigned on crime, migration control, and economic stability after years of social unrest and failed constitutional reforms.



His victory fits a broader Latin American shift in which angry voters are swinging hard between left and right to punish whoever is currently in power, rather than out of deep loyalty to any single ideology.​



From a biblical point of view, this reminds us that human politics swings like a pendulum, but only Christ’s kingdom is truly just and unshakable (Hebrews 12:28).