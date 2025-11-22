Washington’s Blind Spot: Ideology, Not Economics, Drives the Middle East

The Fatal Flaw in U.S. Middle East Strategy

Many U.S. policymakers still misread the Middle East by assuming that economic incentives can override deeply rooted ideology. The belief that better jobs, improved infrastructure, or financial aid will cause jihadist groups to soften their positions has repeatedly proven false. Even the Trump administration—while taking constructive steps such as pressuring Hezbollah’s financial networks—often operated under the same mistaken premise that extremists will value prosperity over their ideological commitments.

Recent attitudes in Gaza underscore this point. Polling shows a significant number of Gazans would rather continue the conflict with Israel than see Hamas disarm, despite the devastation around them. This reflects the power of jihadist ideology, which routinely outweighs economic hardship. Even when money flows freely—as seen with Iran’s increased oil revenue from sales to China—profits are funneled toward weapons and militant activities instead of civilian needs.

A second major error in Washington’s approach is treating Turkey and Qatar as reliable partners. Both governments actively support Islamist movements and maintain friendly ties with Hamas, placing them in sharp contrast to states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE that have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Rather than helping disarm Hamas or stabilize Gaza, Ankara and Doha often provide political or financial cover to the group.

The result is a convoluted and ineffective U.S. strategy that aims to isolate Iran while simultaneously engaging with its ideological allies, and that seeks peace in Gaza without confronting Hamas’s enduring influence. Unless Washington begins to recognize which regional actors are true moderates and which are committed to Islamist causes, its policies will continue to strengthen extremist groups and contribute to long-term instability—making the region, including Israel, less secure.

119,000 New Jobs Defy Expectations as Labor Market Holds Steady

The U.S. labor market showed surprising strength in September, adding 119,000 jobs—more than double the projected 50,000. Even with this growth, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, the highest level since October 2021. Wage growth remained steady, with average hourly earnings increasing 0.2% for the month and 3.8% year-over-year. Health care led the hiring surge with 43,000 new positions, followed by bars and restaurants adding 37,000, and social assistance expanding by 14,000 jobs. Not all sectors fared well, however, as transportation and warehousing shed 25,000 jobs.

The report also included revisions from earlier months. August’s payroll count was reduced by 4,000 jobs, and July’s numbers were adjusted down to 72,000—showing a drop of 7,000 from previous estimates. These updates come after a 44-day government shutdown that temporarily halted the collection and release of federal employment data. Despite the turbulence, the overall labor landscape appears resilient.

Today in History for Nov.22

On November 22 in history, the most prominent event is the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The resignation of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

Key Historical Events on November 22

1718: Pirate “Blackbeard” was killed off the coast of North Carolina. 1906: The “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted as the international standard. 1935: The China Clipper began the first trans-Pacific airmail flight. 1963: C.S. Lewis and Aldous Huxley also died on this date. 1968: Star Trek aired the first scripted interracial kiss on American television. 1975: Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain. 1990: British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned. 1995: Toy Story, the first feature-length computer-animated film, was released. 2005: Angela Merkel became Germany’s first female Chancellor.

2014: Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trump Signs Law Requiring Full Release of Epstein Files

On November 19, 2025, President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring the Justice Department to release every file connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The law mandates that all documents—ranging from investigative materials to interview transcripts—be made available online in a searchable, downloadable format within 30 days.

Trump initially resisted releasing the records but reversed course after mounting pressure from Epstein’s victims and members of the Republican Party. With his support, the bill moved rapidly through Congress, passing the House in a sweeping 427–1 vote and clearing the Senate with unanimous approval.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that Democrats embraced the bill’s timing to distract from achievements under his administration. He added that the release may expose the extent of various political figures’ connections to Epstein, declaring, “I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

Although Trump already had the authority to order the documents’ release, lawmakers proceeded with a formal vote to solidify transparency. The forthcoming disclosure will include evidence collected during federal raids, victim and witness interviews, and records from past criminal investigations.

Scripture Reflection:

“Blessed are those who have insight, who walk in the light of God’s presence.” — Psalm 89:15

In a world filled with complex and often confusing news, this verse reminds us to seek God’s guidance and wisdom as we navigate the events around us. Walking in His light brings clarity, peace, and discernment amid the noise.

Former Military Democrats Call on Service Members to Refuse Unlawful Trump Orders

A group of Democratic lawmakers with backgrounds in the military and intelligence community released a video on X urging U.S. service members to refuse any unlawful orders that might come from President Trump’s administration. In their message, the lawmakers warned that threats to the Constitution can emerge from inside the country and reminded personnel that they are obligated to reject commands that violate the law. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution,” they said, assuring service members that they would be supported for doing so.

The officials did not specify what types of orders they believe could cross legal lines. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, troops are required to obey only lawful orders, and history shows that “just following orders” is not an acceptable defense in cases involving illegal actions.

Their warning comes during heightened scrutiny over the legality of recent U.S. military strikes on suspected drug traffickers, operations that have resulted in significant casualties since September. The Trump administration is also facing multiple legal challenges concerning the use of active-duty troops in American cities, adding to broader concerns about the military’s role in domestic affairs.

Danger Zone Expanded as Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Eruption Intensifies

Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted Wednesday afternoon, launching a column of ash more than 6,500 feet into the air. The eruption began around 4 p.m. local time and persisted into the night, prompting authorities to elevate the alert status to Level 4—the highest warning, reserved for major, ongoing volcanic activity.

Roughly 300 residents from nearby communities were moved to emergency shelters, according to Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory, cautioning that the ash cloud could interfere with regional air travel. To ensure safety, officials have closed off access within a 12-mile radius of the volcano, citing risks from ashfall and potential lava flows.

Emergency teams also warned that pyroclastic material—superheated rock fragments—could impact areas up to five miles from the summit. Images released by authorities show fresh hot ash surrounding nearby structures, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. With the eruption still active, the region remains on high alert as threats to both local residents and Southeast Asian air routes continue.

