Tolerance Redefined: How Todays Culture Gets it Wrong and What Jesus Actually Taught | A Call to Arms by Battle Armor

Our Books:
101 Truths about Jesus - Devotional: Revealing the Divine Truth: Exploring the Essence of Jesus
Navigating Faith: Following Jesus in the Modern World
Finding Freedom: Overcoming Addiction - A Bible Centered Recovery: Biblical Guidance and Powerful Recovery Strategies
Understanding the Bible made Easy: Bible Study Guide for beginners
Christian Devotional and Prayer Journal for Women
Episode
Tolerance Redefined: How Todays Culture Gets it Wrong and What Jesus Actually Taught
Our Social Media: Connect and Follow: https://linktr.ee/battlearmor