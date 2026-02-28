Listen. to the Latest Episode Now...

In a culture flooded with opinions, outrage, media narratives, and even conflicting Christian voices, how can believers know what is actually true?

In this episode of Defiantly Unashamed, we tackle spiritual discernment in an age of information overload. From media manipulation and cultural pressure to theological confusion and emotional exhaustion, Christians today are surrounded by noise. But God has not left His people without clarity.

You’ll learn:

• Why discernment is a biblical command—not an optional gift

• How to test what you hear against Scripture

• The difference between emotional reaction and spiritual wisdom

• How to guard your mind in a world driven by outrage

• Practical steps to think biblically instead of culturally

If you’ve felt overwhelmed, confused, or unsure who to trust, this episode will help you anchor your thinking in God’s Word and live boldly without compromise.

Truth still exists. The Gospel still stands. And believers are called to live unashamed.

