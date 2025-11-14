The Watchman Report by Battle Armor

Robin L
Robin L
3h

"Communism and radical Islam both thrive in spiritual vacuums." And Satan doesn't care in the least how he helps turn people away from Christ, and lead them into eternal death, as long as they go there.

It is absolutely foundational to what we see underway that this is first and foremost THE battle against Satan and his fallen angels...and against everyone deceived enough to join his forces. That's what this is, all the rest are details over how they will war against God and His holy kingdom.

Sadly, most (but not all), people who stubbornly reject salvation don't realize at the outset, they are choosing to join in Satan's plans. Again, Satan doesn't care if they understand what they are doing as long as they remain unredeemed until their final breath. Their horrific destiny is the same.

It is becoming quite obvious how the world, exactly as foretold in prophecy, will be deceived when the Restrainer is removed. All but those who are Tribulation Saints will convert (be turned over by God as described in Romans 1) to reprobate minds. They will utterly hate God, enthusiastically war against His Son, and their hearts will be darkened as they irrationally embrace their own destruction. We see all the signs of this today. It is heartbreaking and encouraging at the same.

Come quickly Lord Jesus.

