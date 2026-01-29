Never in the history of war has it happened like this. Two nations in open conflict, exchanging missiles and gunfire, spilling blood on the battlefield yet one side, in the middle of the fight, keeps feeding the other.

And somehow, that side is the villain.

That’s the absurd theater we’re living in. Welcome to Earth, where logic has been abandoned in favor of propaganda, where moral clarity has been traded for mob hashtags, and where Israel—the only democracy in the Middle East—is cast as the monster while they hand food, medicine, and electricity to the very people trying to wipe them off the map.

A War Like No Other

Let’s put it in blunt historical perspective. When Nazi Germany was raining bombs on London, Churchill didn’t send them wheat. When Imperial Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, America didn’t keep shipping Tokyo rice. And when North and South Korea went to war, Seoul wasn’t trucking fresh vegetables across the DMZ to Pyongyang.

Because war—real war—has always been about cutting off the enemy’s ability to fight, not resupplying them mid-battle.

But Israel? Israel is the outlier.

Even while rockets streak toward Tel Aviv and families huddle in bomb shelters, trucks roll through checkpoints into Gaza carrying humanitarian aid—food, water, fuel. Israeli doctors still treat Palestinian civilians. Israeli infrastructure still sends power to territories governed by groups whose charters literally call for Israel’s annihilation.

And still the global chorus sings the same off-key refrain: Israel is the aggressor.

The Demonization of the Defended

This is no accident. It’s spiritual. The Bible has always told us that Israel would be hated, not just as a nation but as a signpost. God’s covenant people have always been a target, not because they’re perfect—they aren’t—but because their very existence testifies to God’s promises being real and unbreakable.

Psalm 83 reads like today’s headlines:

They have said, “Come, let us cut them off from being a nation, that the name of Israel may be remembered no more.”

The hatred isn’t just about land or politics. It’s about a spiritual rebellion against God’s plans. That’s why nations and movements will bend logic into pretzels to condemn the one country that shows restraint and mercy even toward sworn enemies.

Why the World Falls for It

The answer is as ugly as it is simple: people would rather believe a lie that fits their emotions than a truth that confronts them. The modern moral compass has been replaced with a mood ring.

The narrative is cleaner if Israel is the villain—then the world can justify siding with those who launch rockets from schools, use civilians as shields, and celebrate murder as victory. It allows the West’s self-appointed moral referees to posture as champions of justice without dealing with the hard reality of evil.

It’s the same spirit Isaiah condemned:

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness. (Isaiah 5:20)

A Biblical Reminder

Jesus told us in Matthew 24 that nations would hate and betray one another, that deception would run rampant, and that His followers would be hated for His name’s sake. The demonization of Israel fits right in with this prophetic picture—not because Israel as a nation is always righteous, but because God’s purposes through them remain.

And here’s a hard truth the culture doesn’t want to hear: siding with Hamas or Hezbollah isn’t siding with “the oppressed.” It’s siding with a murderous ideology that glories in death and darkness. The same ideology that would silence the Gospel, erase Christianity, and stamp out religious freedom entirely.

When Israel shows mercy in the middle of war, it’s not weakness—it’s a flicker of God’s own heart in a brutal world. It echoes the biblical principle that God does not delight in the death of the wicked but calls them to turn and live (Ezekiel 33:11).

The War for Truth

We aren’t just watching a military conflict. We’re watching a war over reality. A war where truth itself is under siege, where mercy is twisted into cruelty, and where the side that feeds its enemies is painted as genocidal while the side that slaughters innocents is rebranded as heroic.

This is where Christians can’t afford to stay silent. We are called to love truth, defend the innocent, and call out the lies that shape public opinion. We can disagree on political strategy, but we cannot pretend that there is moral equivalence between Israel’s actions and those of terrorist regimes.

