The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is often framed as a struggle over who was there first — who truly has the rightful claim to the land. Many claim the Palestinians are the original inhabitants, and that modern Israel is an occupying force. But when we examine history — both biblical and archaeological — the facts tell a very different story.

1. Israel’s Ancient Roots: The Biblical Record

Long before there was any mention of “Palestine” or “Palestinians,” there was Israel. The Bible clearly documents that God promised the land of Canaan — the region we now call Israel — to Abraham and his descendants (Genesis 12:7, 15:18–21). The Israelites, through Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, were the first covenant people of God to dwell in that land under divine promise and direction.

By the time King David established Jerusalem as the capital (around 1000 BC), the city was already known as the City of David — and the Israelites had built the First Temple there under Solomon, David’s son (1 Kings 6). This was nearly 1,500 years before the birth of Muhammad and the emergence of Islam.

2. The Second Temple and the Rise of Islam

After the Babylonians destroyed Solomon’s Temple in 586 BC, the Jews returned from exile and rebuilt the Second Temple around 516 BC. This temple stood for nearly 600 years until it was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD — still centuries before Islam even existed.

It wasn’t until the 7th century AD that the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque were constructed on the very site where the Jewish Temple once stood. The Caliph Abd al-Malik built the Dome of the Rock around 691 AD to assert Islamic dominance and rewrite the spiritual narrative of Jerusalem. The structure was not built because of any Palestinian heritage to the land, but rather as a symbol of Islamic conquest.

In other words: Muslims built their mosque over Israel’s destroyed Temple.

3. The Word “Palestine” and Its Origin

The name “Palestine” was not an ancient ethnic identity — it was a Roman invention. After crushing the Jewish Bar Kokhba revolt in 135 AD, the Roman Emperor Hadrian renamed the land Syria Palaestina to erase Jewish identity from the region. The word came from Philistia, the land of the ancient Philistines — a seafaring people from Crete who were long gone by that point.

Modern “Palestinians” did not exist until the 20th century. The term was revived under British rule after World War I and was used as a political identity to oppose Jewish restoration to their homeland. Ironically, before 1948, the term “Palestinian” was often used to describe Jews living in the British Mandate of Palestine.

4. The Mosque on the Temple Mount: A Statement, Not a Coincidence

The Dome of the Rock was intentionally placed on the site of the Second Temple — not by accident, but as an act of theological replacement. Islam teaches that Muhammad ascended to heaven from that site, though Jerusalem is never mentioned once in the Qur’an.

This was a calculated move to replace the Jewish narrative with an Islamic one — a kind of ancient “cancel culture” before the term ever existed. The placement of the mosque on Israel’s most sacred site was a declaration: Islam is now supreme over Judaism and Christianity.

But biblically, no man-made structure can erase God’s covenant promises. God’s Word declares the land of Israel as an “everlasting possession” to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob (Genesis 17:8). History may shift, empires may rise and fall, but the covenant of God stands forever.

5. Why This Matters Today

The question of who was there first is not just a political debate — it’s a spiritual one. The same forces that sought to erase Israel’s existence 2,000 years ago are at work again today, trying to deny its divine right to exist. But as Scripture reminds us:

“He who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.” – Psalm 121:4

God’s covenant with Israel is not broken, and His promises are not revoked. The mosque that sits on the Temple Mount today is not proof of Muslim roots — it is proof of centuries of attempts to replace God’s truth with human pride and false religion.

And yet, one day, according to biblical prophecy, the true King — Jesus the Messiah — will return to Jerusalem and reign from the very city where His name was once denied. The story of the land is not finished. God’s plan is unfolding exactly as He said it would.

Final Thought:

The land of Israel does not belong to those who build monuments of stone, but to the God who made the heavens and the earth — and to the people He chose to bear His covenant. History, archaeology, and Scripture all agree: Israel was there first, and God’s Word will have the final say.

Our Podcast, Free Newsletter and Books:

Share