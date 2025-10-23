New Episode:

Defiantly Unashamed dives into why communism and socialism are anti-biblical and dangerous to faith, freedom, and family.

Discover how these ideologies oppose God’s design for personal responsibility, free will, and the sanctity of life. Through Scripture, history, and truth, we expose the spiritual deception behind Marxist thought and its growing influence in today’s culture.

Join us as we stand boldly for biblical truth, Christian freedom, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Listen on Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/defiantly-unashamed/id1726675852?i=1000733158602

or Youtube

https://youtu.be/sfMwn68Tv2Q

www.battlearmor.org