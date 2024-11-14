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Episode

Why Do We Need Jesus? Understanding the Brokenness, the Remedy, and the Hope of the Gospel

If humanity has made advancements in technology, science, and philosophy, why would we still need Jesus? It’s a question worth asking, and its answer takes us to the very core of who we are, why we’re here, and what it means to be truly whole.

According to the Bible, our need for Jesus is not about temporary solutions or moral guidance—it’s about addressing the deep, spiritual brokenness that affects each one of us. The Bible teaches that Jesus alone is the answer to humanity’s most pressing problem: the reality of sin and the need for reconciliation with God.

Humanity’s Condition: Brokenness We Cannot Fix

From the beginning, God created humanity in His image and for a relationship with Him. But when Adam and Eve disobeyed God, sin entered the world, and that relationship was shattered. Sin isn’t just doing wrong things; it’s the condition of being separated from God. This separation brought death into the world, not just physically but spiritually—a death that affects every human heart.

Romans 3:23 puts it plainly: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Our attempts to bridge this gap through good works or self-improvement cannot repair what is fundamentally broken. Despite our best efforts, we cannot undo sin’s impact on our hearts or its consequences. Sin leaves us spiritually dead and unable to reach God on our own.

This brokenness manifests in countless ways: in personal struggles, broken relationships, societal injustices, and a pervasive sense that things are not as they should be. The Bible is clear—no matter how advanced or moral we think we are, without Jesus, we remain separated from God and lost in sin.

God’s Love and Mercy: The Remedy Through Jesus

While our brokenness is serious, God’s response is even greater. He didn’t leave humanity in this state but instead offered a remedy. The good news of the gospel is that God, in His love and mercy, made a way for us to be reconciled to Him. John 3:16 explains it beautifully: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus came to do what we could never do for ourselves. As the perfect Son of God, He lived a sinless life, fulfilling God’s law perfectly. Then, He willingly went to the cross, taking upon Himself the punishment for our sins. Isaiah 53:5 says, “But He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds we are healed.”

In dying for us, Jesus took the penalty of sin—death—upon Himself, offering forgiveness to all who would believe in Him. But the story doesn’t end there. Three days after His death, Jesus rose from the grave, conquering sin and death once and for all. His resurrection is our assurance that the power of sin is broken and that we can have new life in Him.

What Does This Mean for Us Today?

Jesus’ death and resurrection offer more than forgiveness; they provide new life. When we place our faith in Jesus, several profound things happen:

We Are Forgiven: Our sins are no longer held against us. Jesus paid the full price, setting us free from guilt and shame. We Are Reconciled to God: The separation that sin created is gone. Through Jesus, we enter into a restored relationship with God, experiencing His love and presence. We Receive Eternal Life: Jesus promised that those who believe in Him will have eternal life. This life begins now, with a relationship with God, and extends beyond death. We Are Transformed by the Holy Spirit: When we believe in Jesus, God’s Spirit comes to dwell in us, empowering us to live according to God’s will and transforming us from the inside out.

The Gospel Message: An Invitation to Come As You Are

Jesus invites everyone to come to Him—not because we’re good enough, but because He loves us in our brokenness and offers us wholeness. No matter your past, Jesus calls you to believe in Him, to repent of your sins, and to receive the forgiveness and new life only He can give.

If this message speaks to you, consider responding to Jesus’ call. The Bible says, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9). Following Jesus is more than a decision; it’s the beginning of a new life—a life of forgiveness, purpose, and hope.

Why Do We Need Jesus? Because Only in Him Can We Be Made Whole

Our need for Jesus is not just about moral guidance or spiritual practices; it’s about a relationship with the One who created us and knows us fully. Without Him, we remain in spiritual death. But with Him, we find forgiveness, new life, and the peace of being reconciled to God. Jesus isn’t merely an option; He is the only way to true life, healing, and eternal hope.

Will you accept His invitation?

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