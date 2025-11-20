When crises erupt in the Middle East, the world asks the same question: Why won’t the surrounding Arab nations take Palestinian refugees?

Jordan won’t. Egypt won’t. Lebanon won’t. Saudi Arabia won’t. The UAE won’t. Even nations thousands of miles away quietly refuse.

Many assume the answer lies in political inconvenience or a lack of resources. But the real reason is far deeper — and far more uncomfortable — because it has to do with the repeated pattern of political radicalization and attempted governmental overthrow that has followed large Palestinian refugee populations for decades.

This isn’t racism. It’s history.

This isn’t bigotry. It’s geopolitical memory.

And understanding this matters not only for modern politics but for a biblical worldview that refuses to romanticize sin, violence, or ideological extremism — no matter who practices it.

The Pattern Begins: Jordan and “Black September” (1970)

Jordan once took hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. It even granted many full citizenship. But over time, armed Palestinian factions, particularly the PLO, began operating as a state within a state.

What happened next is one of the Middle East’s most defining events:

The PLO attempted to overthrow the Jordanian monarchy.

They hijacked planes, attacked Jordanian security forces, and openly declared their intention to turn the country into “the new Palestine.”

By September 1970, King Hussein had no choice but to launch a military campaign to drive them out. The conflict killed thousands and is still known today as Black September.

Jordan learned a painful lesson:

Importing a militant, politically radicalized population can destabilize the nation itself.

And today? Jordan refuses to accept more Palestinians from Gaza. Their reasoning is simple:

We’ve lived this movie before.

Lebanon’s Civil War — A Second Attempt at Overthrow

Lebanon welcomed large numbers of Palestinians after 1948 and again after 1967. But the PLO soon grew into a competing armed force inside Lebanon, eventually contributing heavily to the eruption of the Lebanese Civil War (1975–1990).

During the conflict:

Palestinian militias held territory

They built their own checkpoints

They launched attacks on Israel from Lebanese soil

They clashed with Lebanese factions

They destabilized the nation’s fragile sectarian balance

Lebanon has not recovered to this day.

So when asked why they refuse refugees fleeing Gaza, Lebanese officials say it plainly:

“We cannot survive another armed Palestinian political movement.”

This isn’t speculation. It’s lived history.

Egypt — Not Willing to Create a “Second Hamas State”

Egypt shares a border with Gaza — yet has sealed the Rafah crossing and refuses to take refugees. Why?

Because Egypt understands Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood — the same organization that tried to overthrow Egypt’s government during the 2011 revolution.

Egypt fears that accepting Gaza refugees would:

import Hamas operatives

empower the Muslim Brotherhood

destabilize the Sinai

create a base for attacks on Egypt and Israel

In short:

Nobody wants an armed Islamist movement setting up shop inside their borders.

Gulf Nations: “We Support Palestinians… From a Distance”

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain all express sympathy for Palestinians. But none will accept refugees from Gaza, and they’ve said so openly.

Why?

Because they’ve watched the same pattern unfold:

Refugee camps → political radicalization → militias → destabilization.

Their governments are already fighting their own battles with extremism. They see importing such instability as national suicide.

They prefer to write checks, not accept populations.

Western Nations Also Quietly Refuse

Even in the West, governments hesitate. Why?

Because recent decades show that Palestinian political ideology — especially when shaped by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and decades of anti-Jewish propaganda — does not assimilate peacefully into democratic societies.

Europe knows this.

The U.S. knows this.

Canada knows this.

It’s not that every refugee is dangerous — most are victims of Hamas, not supporters of it. But governments make decisions based on risk factors, not individual exceptions.

And the risk is high. Every intelligence agency on earth has said so.

Why This Matters: The Truth No One Wants to Say Aloud

Here’s the reality behind the diplomatic language:

**Nations do not fear Palestinian ethnicity.

Nations fear Palestinian political culture.**

Specifically:

The glorification of martyrdom

The normalization of armed resistance

The presence of extremist factions

Decades of anti-West, anti-Israel indoctrination

A political identity built around grievance, not nation-building

When a society is shaped for 70+ years by groups like Hamas, the PLO, Islamic Jihad, and the Muslim Brotherhood, the result is not a peaceful, stable refugee population.

It is a politically weaponized one.

This is the tragedy nobody talks about.

And the tragedy Israel is forced to navigate every day.

A Biblical Worldview on Refugees and Responsibility

The Bible commands compassion for the stranger (Deut. 10:19). But Scripture also warns against:

importing idolatry (Deut. 7:1–5)

bringing into the nation groups committed to violence (Psalm 11:5)

tolerating ideologies that destroy the innocent (Psalm 94:20–21)

receiving people who intend harm (Jer. 7:6, Prov. 22:3)

Jesus Himself said:

“Be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” (Matt. 10:16)

Compassion must never come at the cost of national destruction.

Israel’s neighbors understand this.

Western nations are slowly waking up to it.

Only activists in comfortable democracies pretend otherwise.

The Real Victims: Ordinary Palestinians

Trapped Between Tyranny and Geography**

The Palestinian people — especially in Gaza — are victims of:

Hamas

corrupt leadership

radical Islamic ideology

failed neighboring states

international political games

and global propaganda

But even compassion must be rooted in truth:

People raised under Hamas rule cannot simply be absorbed into other nations without consequence.

The world sees this.

History proves this.

And Scripture affirms that sowing violence produces violent fruit.

Final Thoughts: The Pattern Will Not Change Until the Ideology Does

The Middle East refuses Palestinian refugees because it understands something the West refuses to admit:

You cannot import a population without importing its worldview.

Until the radical political culture created by Hamas and the PLO is dismantled — not the people, but the ideology — the refugee crisis cannot end.

Pray for the innocent.

Pray for the deceived.

Pray for the region.

And above all, pray for the gospel to break the cycle of hatred and violence.

Because only Christ can do what politics never will:

Transform the human heart.

