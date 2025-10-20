Iran 🇮🇷 says a recent deal that paved the way for UN 🇺🇳 nuclear ☢️ inspectors to ‘VISIT’ is "NULL AND VOID” after the country was placed under sanctions.

The deal had been agreed in Egypt 🇪🇬 last month between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which wants to check Tehran is not developing a nuclear weapons program. The IAEA says Iran 🇮🇷 has blocked them access for years.

The UN’s IAEA said the Cairo deal included practical arrangements to "resume inspection activities in Iran”.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said while meeting a counterpart from Iraq 🇮🇶 on Monday that the Cairo agreement had been cancelled after the 3 European states triggered the UN sanctions, in a process referred to as "snapback”.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media to mock Donald Trump today. Khamenei said: "The US President boasts that they’ve bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry.”

To that Khamenei said: "IN YOUR DREAMS!"

REPORTER: “You say 'WE' will eradicate HAMAS. Is that AMERICAN 🇺🇸 boots on the ground?”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “NO. We have 59 countries. Countries called me when HAMAS started killing saying, 'We'd love to go in and take care of it ourselves.' ISRAEL 🇮🇱 would go in too within 2 minutes.

I could tell them, 'GO IN.' But we'll give it a CHANCE right now...HAMAS doesn't have IRAN 🇮🇷 anymore. They (HAMAS) have to be good. If not, they'll be ERADICATED.”

(President Trump’s stance is clear: Hamas’s survival hinges on compliance, and the U.S. won’t waste taxpayer dollars deploying troops when allies are ready to act.

Trump leverages global coalitions (59 nations) to enforce accountability, avoiding direct U.S. intervention while maintaining deterrence. HAMAS is stripped of Iranian backing, and it is facing a binary choice—surrender or face obliteration by regional partners.

This isn’t escalation; it’s strategic efficiency. Weakness emboldens terrorists—But strength crushes them.)

Isaiah 46:10 is such a cool verse. Only God knows the future, and He gives us His plans in the Bible 📖

This is how we know that Yahweh is the TRUE GOD THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. Telling us what’s coming in the future, in advance.

Prophecy is God’s calling card. It’s how we know that HE alone is the ultimate God of EVERYTHING!!!

